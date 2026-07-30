Community Calendar

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Save the Date

Bingo Night,July 30 from 6-7 pm at313 W. San Antonio St., Lockhart Fellowship Hall. For more information call Maria 512-359-4299. Free to Play and you could win prizes.

Save the Date

St. Mark’s UMC, located at 600 E. Live Oak Street in Lockhart, is hosting a free Personal Hygiene Products Giveaway on August 1st from 10:00 a.m. until products run out. The community is welcome and we look forward to seeing you there!

Stuff the Bus Event

Luling Lions Club will host their Stuff the Bus Distribution event on Thursday, August 13, at 4:30 pm at the Luling ISD Fine Arts Building. Free school supplies are for students attending Luling and Prairie Lea ISD. Donations are accepted. Mail to Luling Lions Club, PO Box 4, Luling, TX 78648.

Caldwell County Senior Expo

There will be a Senior Expo held on November 5, 2026 from10-3 pm. The public is invited to attend at the Caldwell County Community and Evacuation Center located at 2947 N. Magnolia Ave, Luling, TX. You will be able to learn about local services at Senior agencies, ways to volunteer, guest speakers, food and drink and giveaways. CARTS will be providing transportation if needed.

Teen Hangout at the Library

Join the Dr. Eugene Clark Library for Teen Hangout Summer Reading every Wednesday from 4-5pm. Ages 13-18 are welcome. Play Teen Trivia and win prizes. Visit them at 217 S. Main Street, Lockhart. For more information call

512-398-3223.

Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention

This beginner-friendly class teaches the basic elements of Tai Chi to improve coordination, balance, flexibility, and overall wellness. Instructor/Facilitators: Maria Rios, Wesley Nurse, Elsie Lacy, County Extension Agent

Location: First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 703 East Bowie Street Luling, TX 78648 Time:10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Class Dates: October 20, 22, 27 November 3, 5, 10, 12 and 17 Registration: Call 512-398-4299 to register The class is free, but space is limited-please register in advance.

Storytime at area Libraries

Dr. Eugene Clark Library hosts preschool story time every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Please join them at 217 S. Main Street in Lockhart, TX to take part in this fun event.

JB Nickells Library in Luling hosts three different story times. Wednesday from 11-11:30 am for ages 2-4 and 11:30am -12 pm for ages 4-6. All ages are welcome for the entire hours. Also, children ages 6 and up are welcome to come from 2-3 pm for story time. Join them at 215 S. Pecan Street in Luling, TX,

Martindale Community Library located at 411 Main Street in Martindale, TXhosts Pre-K story time on Thursdays from 11am-12 pm.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2