Community Calendar Share:







Thanksgiving Dinner

You and your family are invited to Thanksgiving Dinner on November 19 at 5:30 pm at Golden Age Home. Please RSVP by November 11 at 5 pm by calling 512-398-2421 or marketing@goldenagehome.com.

First Baptist Church Annual Thanksgiving Feast

You are invited on November 21 from 11am-1 pm to join in for a to-go plate only event at 514 Neches St., Lockhart, TX.

Friendship Baptist Church Thanksgiving Feast

You are invited on Sunday, November 22 after 11am services to come and worship. Located at 125 Cosey St., Luling, TX.

Alcoholics

Anonymous Meeting

Alcoholics Anonymous has a group in Lockhart called Into Action Group for people who are struggling with alcohol problems.

Meetings are held on Mon-Fri 12 & 6pm, Sat. 10am & 6pm, Sun 11am & 6pm. Into Action Group is located at1301 South Main St, Lockhart, TX. Call 512-517-6054 or 830-351-8537

for more information.

Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall

Prevention

This beginner-friendly class teaches the basic elements of Tai Chi to improve coordination, balance, flexibility, and overall wellness. Location: First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 703 East Bowie Street Luling, TX 78648 Time:10-11a.m. Class Dates: October 20, 22, 27 November 3, 5, 10, 12 and 17 Registration: Call 512-398-4299 to register. The class is free, but space is limited-please register in advance.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.