Council hears update for Lockhart aquatics facility Share:







LOCKHART, Texas —

The Lockhart City Council received a presentation and discussed the 90% design update for the proposed Lockhart Aquatics Facility during its recent meeting, marking another significant milestone as the project continues to advance.

The presentation included renderings, the project schedule, and an overview of the remaining steps before the project moves into the construction bidding phase.

The importance of expanding aquatic opportunities in Lockhart has been consistently reinforced through recent community planning efforts. The City’s 2023 Parks Master Plan Update found that 96% of public survey respondents identified swimming pools as an important community recreational amenity. In 2025, the Indoor Recreation Center Feasibility Study also identified indoor pools for swim lessons, aquatic fitness, recreation, and play as the community’s highest unmet indoor recreation need. Together, these findings informed the City’s long-term parks and recreation planning and reinforced the need for a modern aquatics facility that will serve residents of all ages.

“This latest design milestone represents another significant step toward delivering Lockhart’s new aquatics facility,” said City Manager Joseph Resendez. “The existing City Pool has served the community well for decades, and while the City has made substantial investments to extend its service life, the facility is approaching the end of its useful life. This project will provide a modern community amenity that expands recreational opportunities for current and future Lockhart residents. We look forward to completing the final design and bringing a construction contract before the City Council.”

Located on an approximately 8-acre site made available by Lockhart ISD through a long-term interlocal agreement, the Lockhart Aquatics Facility will also support future collaboration with the school district for physical education, competitive swimming, and other student-focused programming.

The facility will feature three distinct aquatic venues, including:

• A seasonal leisure pool with a zero-depth entry and interactive water play features.

• A heated six-lane, 25-yard competition pool with a diving well, supporting lap swimming, aquatic fitness, and senior wellness programs.

•A heated teaching pool for swim lessons, rehabilitation, and instructional programming. The competition and teaching pools will be enclosed within a retractable structure, allowing for year-round use.

“This is more than just a new swimming pool, it’s an investment in the future of Lockhart,” said Mayor Lew White. “The construction of this aquatics facility represents the most significant quality-of-life project our city has undertaken since the original City Pool was built in Lockhart City Park. For generations, that pool has been a place where families gathered, children learned to swim, and lifelong memories were made. This new facility will build on that legacy by providing year-round recreation, competitive swimming opportunities, swim lessons, and wellness programs for residents of all ages. It’s a project that will serve our community for decades to come, and we’re excited to see it move another step closer to becoming a reality.”

Additional amenities will include rentable event space for private gatherings and celebrations, shaded seating areas, concessions, and support facilities designed to enhance the overall visitor experience.

Admission fees, memberships, programming fees, and facility rental rates will be established closer to the facility’s opening. The City intends to develop a fee structure that maintains long-term operational sustainability while ensuring the facility remains affordable and accessible for Lockhart residents.

The project is funded through the City’s 2025 Certificates of Obligation and a $750,000 Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Local Park Grant. Construction costs are currently estimated at approximately $16.5 million.

The City contracted with Halff Associates in May 2025 to design the project. Upon completion of the final design phase, the City will advertise the project for competitive bids and return to the City Council with a recommendation to award a construction contract. The new facility is anticipated to open in September 2027. Future plans for the current City Pool will be reviewed at a later date.