Council passes gas ordinance

The Lockhart City Council on Tuesday opened the valve on competition for natural gas service to future individual customers in developing parts of town.

The council unanimously passed an ordinance that will grant a franchise agreement for West Texas Gas to provide service to the city’s new industrial park under development at the railroad, FM 2720 and SH 130. The move would bring in a second gas utility to Lockhart that could also potentially sell gas to individual customers.

