County installs Flock cameras Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Caldwell County Commissioners voted last month to approve the installation of Flock Safety license plate reader (ALPR) cameras at the intersection of FM 1185 and FM 1854 in Lytton Springs, part of a county-wide effort to strengthen law enforcement capabilities and deter criminal activity.

The Flock Safety system, already in use across multiple jurisdictions in Central Texas, automatically scans and records license plates, vehicle descriptions, and timestamps. The data is stored for a limited time and is accessible to law enforcement for investigations involving stolen vehicles, Amber Alerts, and other criminal cases. County officials say the cameras will not issue traffic citations or track routine travel but are designed strictly for investigative purposes.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the program began operating in early October and has already led to several arrests county-wide, including the apprehension of a child abuse suspect and another individual wanted for invasive visual recording charges. The installation has drawn mixed reactions from residents. While no specific incidents have been reported yet in Lytton Springs, the intersection of FM 1185 and FM 1854 is among the first rural locations to receive the new surveillance technology.

Some welcome the added security in a region that has seen a rise in property crimes and illegal dumping, while others express concern about potential overreach and data privacy. Sheriff Mike Lane stated that the department follows strict access controls and that “the cameras are not a form of public surveillance—they’re a targeted investigative tool.”

County records show the equipment is funded through the Sheriff’s Office budget under a two-year agreement with Flock Safety. Officials plan to assess the program’s effectiveness before expanding further.