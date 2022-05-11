County Memorial Day remembrance ceremony moves to Luling￼ Share:







Caldwell County’s official Memorial Day remembrance ceremony is moving a few miles down US 183

this year to Luling, where people will gather at American Legion Post #177 and honor those who died

while serving in the United States military.

The ceremony will get underway at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30 at the post, which is located at 215 East Davis Street, with a first-come, first-serve free hot dog lunch to follow.

Lockhart County Judge Hoppy Haden and commissioners B.J. Westmoreland, Barbara Shelton, Ed

Theriot and Joe Roland will each take the microphone and say a few words about the holiday’s meaning,

as will County Veteran Services Officer Dr. Al Dos Santos, who said the event will resemble those that

were held in pre-pandemic times.

“I’m going to have 100 chili hotdogs ready to go with coleslaw and all the trimmings and it’s first come,

first serve,” said Dr. Dos Santos, who is covering the cost of the food himself. “Beverages will be

available for purchase in the social club.

“We come together to remember the veterans who gave their lives so that we can enjoy the freedom

we have today. Memorial Day is not just for selling furniture.”

In addition to the speeches, there will be a color guard and a singing of the national anthem.

Chairs will be set up outdoors for the ceremony and bottled water will be provided courtesy of

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative. If inclement weather should present itself, the ceremony will be held

indoors at the post.

In addition to honoring the fallen, Dr. Dos Santos works to help the living as a veteran services officer.

“Our office is always open so we can help any veterans we can,” Dr. Dos Santos said. “God, family and

veterans — that’s been my philosophy for the last six years. We’re here to help Caldwell County’s

needs.”

The Caldwell County Veterans Service Office is located at the Scott Annex at 1403-C Blackjack Street in

Lockhart. To contact them, call 512-398-6492.