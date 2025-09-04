County supports Veterans with new grant Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Caldwell County is stepping up to support its veterans, surviving spouses, and their families through a new initiative called the Vets First Grant. The program, funded by the Texas Veterans Commission, is designed to ease financial burdens for those who have served our nation.

The Caldwell County Veterans Services Office (CCV) announced that the grant aids in several key areas, offering a lifeline for veterans facing hardships. Among the covered supports are:

•Past due utility, rent, and mortgage payments

•Restorative dental care

•Grocery assistance

•Vehicle gas/repair costs

•Past due vehicle payments

•Minor home repairs

The Vets First Grant reflects the county’s broader commitment to caring for those who have worn the uniform. By addressing basic needs such as housing, food, and transportation, officials hope to provide both immediate relief and long-term security for military families in the area.

The initiative is funded through the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance, which provides grants to organizations across the state serving veterans and their loved ones.

Veterans or their dependents in need of assistance can contact the Caldwell County Veterans Services Office directly: Caldwell County Veterans Services Office, 1403 Blackjack St., Lockhart, TX

Sara.love@co.caldwell.tx.us

512-398-6492.