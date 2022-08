Courthouse Nights forced indoors Share:







While setting up sound equipment for the monthly Courthouse Nights event on the downtown square in Lockhart, lightning occurred and forced Nuevo to take its act indoors to Lockhart Arts & Craft. There, Nuevo performed for a jam-packed audience. The next Courthouse Nights presented by Rach and Rhodes Presents will be Sept. 16 with The Tiarras. Photo by Adrian Gutierrez