Courthouse Nights goes out on a high note Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Photos by Jay Baltierra.

Lockhart sent its 2026 Courthouse Nights season out in style Friday night, filling the Caldwell County Courthouse lawn with music, dancing, flowing shawls and what organizers were told may have been the largest crowd in the event’s history. The Aug. 21 finale featured Houston-based Nightbird, a Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks tribute band, for a “Night of 1000 Stevies.” The free downtown concert drew an estimated crowd of around 1,000 people, and possibly more for an evening that turned the courthouse square into one big outdoor dance floor.

The night began with Radio Lockhart 107.9 setting the mood before Nightbird took the stage. By the time the band began its set, the courthouse lawn was packed with families, longtime Fleetwood Mac fans and plenty of concertgoers who embraced the evening’s theme. There was no shortage of Stevie Nicks-inspired fashion. Shawls, flowing dresses, boots and hats dotted the crowd as fans danced through a set filled with music made famous by Fleetwood Mac and Nicks. Some took the dancing a step further, showing off their moves on roller skates as the evening unfolded. Nightbird, led by vocalist Brooke Alyson, has performed its Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks tribute since 2009, but the group made it clear afterward that its visit to Lockhart stood out. “Lockhart, thank you for coming out and giving us a warm welcome,” the band said in a message following the concert. “We were told it was the largest ever and was about 1000 (or more!) people!”

The band praised the crowd for not simply attending but becoming part of the show. “You really showed up, dressed up, danced the night away and even showed your skills dancing on roller skates,” Nightbird said, calling the Lockhart performance “an AMAZING show” and one the band would remember as a favorite. Nightbird also left the door open for a return trip, saying it hoped to visit Lockhart again, perhaps with “a couple of extra surprises.”

Friday’s concert ended another season of Courthouse Nights, the free, family-friendly live music series produced by Rach & Rhodes Presents. The nonprofit series is built around bringing the community together on the courthouse lawn while also encouraging visitors to spend time at restaurants, shops and businesses around downtown Lockhart. Throughout the spring and summer, the third-Friday concerts once again transformed one of Lockhart’s most recognizable landmarks into a community gathering place where lawn chairs and picnic blankets shared space with a stage, live music and neighbors catching up with one another.

The season finale seemed to capture exactly what Courthouse Nights has grown into: part concert, part block party and part celebration of downtown Lockhart. Nightbird also thanked Will and Rach of Rach & Rhodes Presents for their work behind the series and for “keeping live music alive.” With roughly 1,000 people gathered beneath the courthouse Friday night, the final show offered a fitting ending to the summer series. People came dressed for the occasion, danced until the music stopped and gave Nightbird the kind of welcome the band said it will not soon forget. For one final summer night, the courthouse lawn belonged to the music, and Lockhart showed up ready to dance.