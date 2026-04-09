Courthouse Nights returns April 17 Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Live music returns in full force this spring and summer as the Summer Courthouse Nights Concert Series rolls out a five-month lineup packed with talent. Now entering its sixth season, the Lockhart favorite promises its biggest and most diverse year yet, blending Texas staples with nationally touring acts and new community-driven programming.

Featuring a wide-ranging musical experience, from soulful grooves and swampy blues to high-energy Americana and classic rock tributes, the free concert series invites residents and visitors alike to gather on the courthouse lawn for five evenings of music, picnicking, and dancing in the street.

“I am super proud of this year’s lineup,” said Creative Director Will Rhodes. “This is the funkiest lineup we’ve ever had—Texas boogie, Texas blues, soul, New Orleans funk, ’70s rock. It’s going to be really killer.”

The series opens April 17 with The Texas Gentlemen, a Dallas-Austin collective of elite session musicians known for their genre-bending sound. Often described as a “supergroup,” members have backed artists ranging from George Strait and Kris Kristofferson to Leon Bridges and Ryan Bingham, even appearing as his band on the television series Yellowstone. Their own music blends psychedelic rock, roots country, and Texas boogie into a polished, high-energy live performance.

“These guys are a supergroup of crazy talent,” Rhodes said. “They’re being compared to legendary backing bands like The Wrecking Crew and The Band. It’s unreal.”

On May 15, Shinyribs takes the stage, bringing a wildly entertaining mix of country, soul, funk, and Gulf Coast rhythms. Led by Kevin Russell, formerly of The Gourds, the band is known for its humor, infectious grooves, and dance-heavy live shows that often feel more like a party than a concert.

June 19 features Soul Supporters, a group rooted in classic soul and R&B traditions. With tight musicianship and smooth, Motown-inspired grooves, the band delivers a laid-back yet engaging performance style, blending vintage sounds with a modern edge that keeps audiences moving.

On July 17, the Honey Island Swamp Band brings its signature New Orleans flavor to Lockhart. Formed in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, the band channels the spirit and resilience of Louisiana through a rich blend of blues, rock, country, and swampy roots music. Known for their national touring schedule and festival appearances, their stop in Lockhart is expected to be a standout moment of the summer.

Closing out the season on August 21 is Nightbird, a Houston-based tribute band dedicated to the music of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks. Known for their faithful renditions, lush harmonies, and authentic stage presence, Nightbird recreates the timeless sound and emotional depth of one of rock’s most iconic bands, offering a nostalgic and crowd-pleasing finale.

Beyond the music, organizers are introducing new elements that highlight local talent and strengthen community ties. For the first time, Lockhart ISD student groups will take the stage as opening acts, an idea years in the making.

“Will and I have always wanted LISD involved,” said Executive Director Rachel Lingvai. “I grew up performing in a family band, and we’ve always believed this series could be a great opportunity for young musicians. It’s especially meaningful for me now as a new teacher with LISD.”

The Lockhart High School Mariachi Band will open the April 17 concert at 7 p.m., while Clear Fork Elementary School’s Drum Club will open on May 15. In addition, the series is partnering with local radio station KLKT 107.9 to feature area DJs as opening acts for the summer shows in June, July, and August.

Organizers say the mission of Courthouse Nights has remained consistent since its launch in 2021, to bring people together through music. “We started this to reconnect the community as the pandemic eased,” Rhodes said. “We had no idea it would grow into something like this, with this level of musicianship.”

Lingvai added that continued support from the City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, and local sponsors has been key to the event’s success. “We are so grateful for the support that allows us to do this year after year.”

Each concert begins with opening performances at 7 p.m., followed by the headliner at 8:30 p.m. The series is free to the public and encourages a “BYO-everything” atmosphere, with guests invited to bring blankets, chairs, and picnic setups while also supporting nearby restaurants and bars around the square.

Organizers also emphasized the importance of caring for the recently improved courthouse lawn. “It’s new, green, and beautiful,” Lingvai said. “We just ask everyone to leave it nicer than they found it.”

With its blend of top-tier musicians, local performers, and community spirit, the Summer Courthouse Nights Concert Series continues to serve as a cornerstone of Lockhart’s cultural calendar, offering a steady rhythm of live music throughout the warmer months.