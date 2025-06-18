How one Lockhart Veteran is leading the charge to end homelessness Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

In a town known for its strong community spirit and historic charm, one man’s mission is transforming lives, and housing futures, for veterans across Caldwell County.

Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Steven Mazurka has dedicated his post-military life to ensuring that no veteran in his community is left without the dignity of a safe place to call home. At the heart of this mission is Veterans Dignity Village, a transitional housing initiative located in Lockhart that has become a lifeline for those who once served and are now struggling to get back on their feet.

LTC Mazurka’s journey began in uniform, serving with distinction in the U.S. Army. Rising through the ranks over decades of dedication, he led troops with honor both at home and overseas. Those who know him describe him as a no-nonsense leader with a compassionate heart, someone who never forgot what it meant to serve alongside others.

After retiring, Mazurka didn’t slow down. Instead, he turned his focus to a growing problem he couldn’t ignore, veteran homelessness.

That sense of responsibility gave rise to Veterans Dignity Village, a community built not just of houses, but of hope. Unlike traditional shelters, the Village will operate on a philosophy of empowerment, not charity. It will offer veterans a structured pathway back to stability with resources such as:

• Case management

• Mental health counseling

• Job training

• Life skills coaching

Mazurka insists the goal is to offer a hand up, not a handout.

All veterans in the program will be connected to the Veterans Dignity Village Service and Support Center, a central hub that provides food, clothing, computer and phone access, and healthcare services. What will set it apart is that it’ll be open not just to residents of the Village, but to any veteran in Caldwell County who needs help.

Recognizing that veterans live across the region, not just in Lockhart, the organization is expanding, renting and buying properties throughout Caldwell County to bring services closer to where veterans are. In Mazurka’s words, “We go where the need is.”

Veterans Dignity Village doesn’t operate in a vacuum. Mazurka has built partnerships with local homeless coalitions, healthcare providers, workforce agencies, and nonprofits to create a robust and legally compliant network of support. Fundraising efforts are also underway to increase housing capacity and provide more wraparound services.

As Mazurka explains, “It takes a village to run the Village.”

Outside of his work with the Village, LTC Mazurka is deeply involved in the Lockhart community. He’s a regular at city meetings, and a go-to figure for veterans’ advocacy throughout the county. Known for being approachable and humble, he’s just as likely to show up in work boots as in dress uniform.

With plans for multiple housing sites and increased outreach, Mazurka’s vision is expanding, and so is the community’s belief in what’s possible.

The work of Veterans Dignity Village, and the leadership of LTC Mazurka, delivers a clear message: Veterans are not forgotten, and never will be.

As the Village continues to grow, so too does its mission, to honor the service of veterans by helping them reclaim their future with strength, dignity, and hope.

To learn more or support Veterans Dignity Village, contact: LTC Steven Mazurka (239) 248-9085.