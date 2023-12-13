LHS students recognized for saving ‘Cookie’ Share:







LPR staff

Six Lockhart High School girls were recognized and honored at Monday night’s Lockhart ISD Board meeting by the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution for their help in saving a dog they saw hit by a truck.

On Oct. 26, Sariah Johnson, Kaelin Krueger, Kendra Mendoza, Leah Ovalle, Azelea Shelton, and McKayla Tinoco were traveling with other members of the Lockhart High Cheerleaders team when they witnessed a truck hit a dog. The truck ran over the dog with a front wheel. It was then dragged under the truck, hit again by a back wheel, and eventually ejected onto the road.

The truck then drove off.

The girls stopped, rendered what aid they could, then loaded the dog into their vehicle, placing him on their laps in hopes of comforting it. They called a veterinarian to inform they would be arriving shortly with the injured dog. They drove to Chisholm Trail Veterinary Clinic.

The dog was severely wounded with multiple critical injuries, and therefore had to be sedated due to its pain. One of the dog’s back legs had to be amputated.

The staff at the clinic helped clean the blood from the girls’ clothes as the students anxiously waited news on the dog.

The dog’s injuries would require stitches to close a large gash over its right eye. Also, its right rear leg would need to be amputated. Surgery would be required, but the dog first had to make it through the night due to bruising of its lungs and other internal injuries.

Nevertheless, the girls’ quick action ultimately saved the dog, which was adopted by Krueger, who named him “Cookie.” Cookie is said to be doing great at his new home.

The Sons of the American Revolution presented the students with the Bronze Good Citizenship Medal and the school board presented them with the LISD Legacy of Excellence coin. One of the awards reads that the students demonstrated calmness under extreme stress, caring for the life of another, and the forethought to get help. They bring great credit upon themselves, Lockhart High School, and the City of Lockhart community.

The Sons of the American Revolution Bronze Good Citizenship Medal is awarded to persons for noteworthy and outstanding community achievements and service. It was established by the SAR in 1895. The award is given to public figures, leaders, and members of the community that are making a positive difference.

In other business:

The LISD Special Olympics bowling team had a grand performance at the Area 13 Tournament in November, winning 5 gold medals, 5 silver medals, 3 bronze medals, and having 8 fourth-place finishes. Six LISD campuses competed.

Lockhart High School Theatre students placed at the International Thespian Festival, two – Reagan Bliss and Cierra Collins — reaching the national level.

Several student/athletes were recognized for making the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Academic All-State.

The LISD Business Office received the Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting. It received a Superior Rating from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas with a perfect 100 score.