Crunch Time for a Cause: Neighbors Rally for a Community Snack Drive Share:







Lockhart Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) is calling on the community to come together to support Lockhart High School (LHS) students by participating in a Community Snack Drive aimed at helping students who face food insecurity during the school breaks.

On Saturday, February 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., community members are invited to drop off non-perishable snack and beverage donations at the front car loop of Lockhart High School. All donated items will be distributed to Lockhart High School students who may not have consistent access to food at home during our 2026 Spring Break this March.

School breaks can be a challenging time for students who rely on school provided meals. This community snack drive is designed to help bridge that gap by providing easy-to-store, ready-to-eat food items for the student body of LHS.

Top non-perishable favorites to donate include granola bars, crackers, trail mix, individual snack packs of chips or pretzels, fruit cups, applesauce pouches, mac and cheese bowls, ramen, juice boxes, bottled water, and sports drinks.

Feel free to donate any non-perishable item you’d like—the possibilities are endless.

Lockhart TAFE emphasizes that every donation–big or small–can make a meaningful difference. This is an opportunity to directly support our students and ensure they feel cared for, and supported even when school is not in session.

TAFE encourages families, local businesses, and organizations to participate and help make this drive a success. The drop off location is a curb-side drop, so you don’t have to leave your car to donate. Simply pop the trunk, or open the doors, and TAFE students will be there to unload your donations. Let’s come together as a community and show our students that Lockhart cares.