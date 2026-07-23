Curiosity Campers spread joy Share:







Recently, LISD Curiosity Campers spread joy one bag of trail mix at a time.

Lions participating in Curiosity Camp visited M.L. Cisneros Education Support Center to hand-deliver bags of trail mix to staff.

They didn’t just bring a delicious snack, they shared smiles, warm greetings, and plenty of cheer along the way.

A huge thank you to these amazing campers for sharing their kindness, and to the incredible staff who make this experience possible.

Safe to say this visit was the perfect mix of smiles, snacks, and Lion pride!