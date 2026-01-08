Curtain Up on 2026: New classes, bold stories, and big opportunities at GBT Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

As the new year begins, Gaslight-Baker Theatre is stepping into 2026 with momentum, creativity, and a full slate of opportunities for students, artists, and audiences alike. From winter education programs and a powerful Shakespearean tragedy to an ambitious production schedule and an open call for directors, the months ahead promise to be both busy and inspiring.

The theatre’s winter education classes are now underway, with limited spots still available. Designed for all experience levels and ages, these programs focus on creativity, confidence-building, and hands-on learning in a welcoming environment. Whether participants are stepping onstage for the first time or refining existing skills, the goal remains the same: to foster growth, connection, and a love for the performing arts.

Among the offerings is Singing for Kids, a class for ages 8 to 14 taught by Stephanie Johnson. Meeting Thursdays from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. between January 8 and March 12, the class introduces young performers to vocal technique, breathing, pitch, and rhythm through fun, age-appropriate activities and songs. Students are encouraged to explore their voices, build confidence, and share the joy of music alongside new friends. Tuition is $200 for one student, with discounted rates for siblings.

Adults looking to move and perform can take part in the Musical Theatre Dance for Adults class, led by Ashley Rose. Running Wednesdays from January 7 through March 4, 2026, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., the class welcomes dancers of all levels. Participants work on balance, coordination, flexibility, and musicality while learning foundational musical theatre movement and a group routine set to a mash-up of Broadway favorites. The class also emphasizes storytelling through movement, making it ideal for those preparing for community theatre auditions or simply rediscovering a love of dance.

Homeschool students are also a focus this season. Beginning January 5 and continuing through March 2, 2026, Gaslight-Baker Theatre is offering a homeschool acting program that meets Mondays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The class is guided by instructors Yavah and Gretchen Westbrook and provides a structured, engaging drama education tailored specifically for homeschool families. Pricing follows the same tiered structure as other education programs.

Younger performers ages 7 to 13 can step into the spotlight with Musical Theatre Dance for Kids. Taught by Xander Bien, the class runs Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. from January 6 through March 3, 2026. Students learn choreography inspired by Broadway hits while developing stage presence, confidence, and storytelling through movement in an energetic, social setting.

On the mainstage, Gaslight-Baker Theatre will present Hamlet from January 30 through February 15. Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy brings audiences into a world of ghosts, betrayal, grief, and moral reckoning as Prince Hamlet grapples with truth and justice. The production promises bold staging, a rich atmosphere, and performances that emphasize the emotional core beneath the poetry. Whether familiar with the play or encountering it for the first time, audiences are invited to experience why Hamlet continues to resonate centuries after it was written. With a limited run and strong early interest, patrons are encouraged to secure tickets early.

Looking ahead, the theatre is also inviting directors to submit proposals for the 2027 season, with submissions due by January 31, 2026. Gaslight-Baker Theatre seeks directors with vision, collaborative spirit, and a commitment to community theatre. Each season is carefully curated to balance artistic ambition, audience appeal, and practical feasibility across five programming periods, ranging from winter plays to the summer musical and holiday productions. Selected directors will work closely with the artistic director and programming committee, with final season selections announced in April.

The 2026 schedule reflects the theatre’s wide-ranging artistic scope. Following Hamlet, the season includes The Minutes by Tracy Letts, The Trail to Oregon by StarKid, The Giver adapted by Eric Coble from the novel by Lois Lowry, Vaudeville, Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, New York by David Rimmer, Clue: On Stage, and The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon Productions will take place in either the 260-seat Baker Theatre or the more intimate Gaslight Theatre black box, depending on the needs of each show.

Beyond the stage and classroom, Gaslight-Baker Theatre continues to welcome community involvement. Volunteers play a vital role in every production, assisting with concessions, set construction, acting, directing, lighting, sound, stage crew, costumes, and more. Regardless of budget or availability, there are opportunities for anyone interested in becoming part of the theatre’s ongoing story.

As Gaslight-Baker Theatre moves forward into the new year, its mission remains focused in creativity, connection, and community, inviting audiences and participants alike to take part in the experiences still to come.