Democratic Party raises over $2,200 for food bank

Above, Members of Caldwell County Democratic Party present a check to the Caldwell County Food Bank. Courtesy Photo.

The Caldwell County Democratic Party recently announced they raised $2,247 for the Caldwell County Food Bank.

Party leaders gathered at the food bank on Bois D’Arc street in Lockhart to deliver a check donation.

According to CCFB, every dollar raised covers the cost of three meals for the community. This donation represents 6,741 meals for our neighbors in need.