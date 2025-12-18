Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Democratic Party raises over $2,200 for food bank

Local News
0
Share:


Above, Members of Caldwell County Democratic Party present a check to the Caldwell County Food Bank. Courtesy Photo.     

The Caldwell County Democratic Party recently announced they raised $2,247 for the Caldwell County Food Bank. 

    Party leaders gathered at the food bank on Bois D’Arc street in Lockhart to deliver a check donation.    

    According to CCFB, every dollar raised covers the cost of three meals for the community. This donation represents 6,741 meals for our neighbors in need.

Share:
Previous Article

Rebecca Ann Park

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ABOUT US - ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION