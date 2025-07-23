Distemper takes over shelter: Lockhart Animal Shelter seeks community help Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Caldwell County Animal Coalition (CCAC) is mobilizing an emergency response foster team to support the Lockhart Animal Shelter, which is currently battling an outbreak of canine distemper, a highly contagious and often deadly virus affecting dogs.

What’s Happening:

Several dogs at the Lockhart Animal Shelter have tested positive for canine distemper. This virus poses a serious threat to unvaccinated dogs and puppies, and spreads easily in high-density environments like shelters.

Shelter staff are working tirelessly to sanitize the facility and contain the outbreak, but with new stray dogs arriving daily, the challenge is overwhelming. It is believed that the virus originated from unvaccinated community pets, and the risk of further transmission remains high.

What are the signs of canine distemper?

Canine distemper virus initially attacks the cells of the immune system, weakening a dog’s immune response and putting the dog at higher risk of other infections.

As the virus spreads to the respiratory and gastrointestinal systems, dogs typically develop the following clinical signs:

Discharge from the eyes and nose, Fever, Coughing, Lethargy, Reduced appetite, Vomiting and Diarrhea.

As the virus attacks the nervous system, dogs also may show neurologic signs:

•Walking in circles, unable to follow a straight path, Head tilt, Lack of coordination, Muscle twitches, Convulsions with jaw-chewing movements (“chewing gum fits”) and drooling, Seizures, Partial or complete paralysis

Canine distemper virus also may cause the surface of a dog’s nose and footpads to thicken and harden, leading to the nickname “hard pad disease.” If infected before their permanent teeth have emerged, dogs will develop permanent tooth damage.

If your dog has any of the above signs, immediately contact your veterinarian, who can guide you on next steps. As the signs suggest, canine distemper is a serious disease—about 1 in 2 dogs will die from their infection. Although dogs that survive will have lifelong immunity to canine distemper virus, they usually have permanent, irreparable nervous system damage.

How You Can Help locally:

CCAC is urgently forming a Shelter Diversion Foster Team to temporarily house dogs for approximately three weeks to six weeks —long enough for owners to be located or for longer-term rescue or adoption placement. The goal is to get dogs into a safe environment without entering the shelter.

Immediate Actions You Can Take:

•Foster a dog in need: Temporarily housing even one dog makes a huge difference. Apply to foster: https://forms.gle/w5PnSCdXGMquzoFaA

•If you find a stray dog:

-Have it scanned for a microchip at a local vet, shelter, or CCAC.

-Contact the Lockhart Animal Shelter or CCAC.

-If you can foster the dog temporarily, that’s a tremendous help.

-Do not bring the dog to the shelter unless absolutely necessary.

•Protect your pets:

-Make sure all dogs in your home are up to date on core vaccines, especially DAPP and Rabies. Learn more about vaccinations: AAHA Vaccine Guidelines

-Secure your property: Fix fences and prevent your pets from wandering.

-Spay/Neuter your pets: Sterilized pets are less likely to roam.

-Microchip your pets: Microchipped dogs are far more likely to be reunited with their owners if lost.

Can You Foster?

To qualify as a short-term foster, you must:

•Ensure all animals in your home are fully vaccinated within the past year and provide veterinary records.

•If renting, confirm that your lease allows pets.

•Have a secure, indoor area to safely house a foster dog.

•Preferably have a secure, fenced yard for potty breaks and exercise.

Apply now to become a foster: https://forms.gle/w5PnSCdXGMquzoFaA

Your Help Saves Lives

Even short-term fostering can keep a dog safe from exposure and give shelter staff time to manage the crisis. Every home that opens its doors prevents unnecessary suffering and helps contain this dangerous virus.

One foster home = one life saved

Please share this message with friends, neighbors, and fellow animal lovers in Caldwell County. The more we come together, the faster we can stop this outbreak.

“We are currently managing a distemper outbreak at the Lockhart Animal Shelter. We are working closely with a licensed veterinarian to monitor all animals and are taking every possible step to contain and mitigate the situation. Future shelter upgrades will include ways to mitigate the spread of diseases, including distemper. The health and safety of our animals and staff are our top priorities. We appreciate our community partners and animal advocates for their help and cooperation during this time.”

–Tatiana Salazar, Public Information Officer for the City of Lockhart

Note: CCAC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We are not affiliated with the Lockhart Animal Shelter, except in a volunteer capacity.