Dominic Villalpando, 66, beloved Father, Brother, and Grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on January 11, 2021. He entered this world on September 12, 1954 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Jose and Manuela Villalpando.Mr. Villalpando was preceded in death by a sister, Lucy Hernandez, and brothers, Agapito Hernandez, Armando Hernandez, Albert Rangel, and Marcos Rangel.He is survived by his sons Dominic Resendez and Mark Villalpando; brothers, Ricky Arredondo, Joe Arredondo; sisters, Mary Perez, Christina Mary Rangel McClaskey; granddaughter Sammara Resendez; grandson Ramiel Resendez.Private family visitation occurred on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home.A private interment of Mr. Villalpando is scheduled for a later date.Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512) 376-6200