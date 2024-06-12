Dorothy Nell (Pruitt) Sandler Share:







Dorothy Nell (Pruitt) Sandler was born in Lytton Springs, Texas on December 21, 1932 to Ollie and Altha Pruitt. She was an early Christmas gift to her family as well as a special gift to anyone who knew her. She grew up with her parents, older brother, Ollie Jr., and younger sister, Betty, in Lockhart and graduated from Lockhart High School in 1951.

After her high school years, Dorothy met her soulmate, Marvin, and they were inseparable ever since. Marvin and Dorothy married on May 29, 1953 in Corpus Christi, Texas. They have always resided in Lockhart, Texas.

In the 1950’s, Dorothy worked as an operator at the telephone company and then went to work at the IRS in 1968 as a data transcriber. After more than 25 years, she retired in 1996.

Dorothy attended First Lockhart Baptist Church every Sunday for most of her life up until the pandemic hit. Dorothy liked floating the Frio River with her family, playing games like canasta and bunco with her friends, as well as chicken foot. She was an avid traveler and has traveled all over the world, visiting almost every country. She always loved to eat at Luby’s on Sundays with family and loved her strawberry shakes. Dorothy was an amazing cook and very talented with needlepoint and crocheting. She made an afghan for almost everyone she knew. Dorothy also had a green thumb and always kept all her plants and yard looking nice. She was such a beautiful person inside and out, even her makeup was always perfect!

Marvin and Dorothy always enjoyed square dancing and traveling the United States attending national square dance conventions as presidents of their square dancing clubs. Besides square dancing for over 50 years, they also loved going to all the country music shows, western swing festivals, going out to eat, and spending time with family and friends. Marvin and Dorothy made so many wonderful friends and memories while doing what they loved.

Dorothy continued going to all the local country music shows with her daughter, Rhonda, and granddaughter, Sara. She rarely missed the country music shows, always sat in the front row, and attended her last show just a couple weeks before passing.

Dorothy, our wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother is also known as Mimi. She was such a strong, beautiful, Christian woman who loved the Lord and stood behind her beliefs. We are very blessed to call her our Mimi.

Dorothy went to be with the Lord and Marvin on May 29, 2024 on their 71st wedding anniversary. She passed away at the age of 91 years old.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Ollie and Altha Pruitt, her brother, Ollie Jr., sisters, Betty Fehlis and Francis Pruitt, and her husband, Marvin Sandler. Dorothy is survived and loved by her daughters, Marla (Wayne) Stewart of Canyon Lake, Lori Morse of Houston, and Rhonda Wilhelm of Lockhart; grandchildren, Christopher Wilhelm, Sara Wilhelm, Allison Ellis, and Ashley Nohavitza; great grandchildren, Madeline, Elizabeth, Paul, Aaron, Catherine, Jana, Noah, Abby, Julianne, Mark and John; and her two cats, Peepers and Blackie, who loved her very much.

We greatly appreciate and want to thank all her wonderful caregivers at the Bois D’Arc Assisted Living home. She enjoyed living there and spending time with all her friends that resided with her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 2:00 at Eeds Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas.