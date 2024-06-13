Kenneth Niemann Share:







Kenneth Niemann, a lifelong farmer and ingenious mind in agricultural business and machinery, departed from us on June 10, 2024. Born on May 18, 1947, Kenneth dedicated his life to the land, showcasing unparalleled expertise and a generous spirit that endeared him to all who knew him.

Kenneth’s agricultural acumen was unmatched, earning him respect and admiration throughout the farming community. Known for his knack in reverse engineering machinery and his savvy business sense, Kenneth’s contributions were revolutionary in farming practices, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Kenneth met the love of his life, Barbara in 1966 and they married in 1972. He was a devoted husband of 52 years to his beloved wife. He was a proud father to his children, Gary and Shari and their spouses Jodi and Kim Christopher. His love extended to his four grandchildren, Erin Beth, Chloe, Brooke, and Henry, whom he cherished dearly.

Kenneth’s love for farming was matched only by his love for conversation and camaraderie. He relished in the company of his fellow farmers and friends, sharing stories and wisdom over cups of coffee and in his work shop. His warm personality and willingness to lend an ear endeared him to all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

As we bid farewell to Kenneth, let us remember his unwavering dedication to his family, his pioneering spirit in agriculture, and his genuine love for those around him. Visitation with the Family will be held on June 14, 2024, at McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan Street, Lockhart, TX 78644 from 11 AM to 1 PM. A celebration of Kenneth’s life will be held at later date to be determined. In honor of his memory, the family requests donations be made to Hermann Son’s, Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department, or any cause close to Kenneth’s heart.

Though Kenneth may have left this earth, his legacy will continue to thrive in the fields he tended and the hearts he touched. May he rest in peace, surrounded by the endless fields he loved so dearly.