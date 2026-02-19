Dr. Eugene Clark Library hosts dental health month event Share:









Top photo, Children gathered around to hear stories about dental health at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library. Bottom photo, A display showing how to brush and promoting the event. Photos by Dr. Eugene Clark Library.

Dr. Eugene Clark Library recently hosted an event where children learned about dental health.

Celebrating National Children’s Dental Health Month, the library hosted a special preschool story time catered around the subject.

Attendees learned how to brush our teeth correctly, had two fantastic books read to them about teeth, and made an adorable tooth craft. The library even had toothbrushes and toothpaste samples for everyone. Dr. Eugene Clark Library hosts preschool story time on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.