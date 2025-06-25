Dr. Eugene Clark Library launches a season of learning and fun Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

As temperatures rise and the school bells fall silent, one of Lockhart’s most treasured institutions is preparing to once again become the heart of summer activity: the Dr. Eugene Clark Library.

Nestled in the heart of downtown, this historic building holds the distinction of being the oldest continuously operating library in the State of Texas, and yet it remains as vibrant and forward-thinking as ever. With a full slate of free, family-friendly events, the Eugene Clark Library is set to transform summer 2025 into a season of imagination, exploration, and connection for residents of all ages.

The library’s mission says it all: to create an environment for people of all ages to pursue intellectual, cultural, recreational, and personal fulfillment. That means not just preserving books and knowledge, but actively encouraging discovery, creativity, and lifelong learning.

Each summer, the library builds on that mission by rolling out a calendar packed with engaging programs. From interactive story time for toddlers to educational experiences for curious teens, and opportunities for adults to join in, too, the goal is to keep minds active, and hearts connected throughout the long, hot months.

This year’s summer programming is bigger than ever, with events that invite families to read, create, explore the stars, and even roll through town in a patriotic parade.

Free Summer Lunch

Program

Weekdays, through July 25, 12-1 p.m.

Through a partnership with Lockhart ISD, the library will offer free weekday lunches to children and teens. The program ensures that young people in the community continue to receive nutritious meals while also enjoying a safe, welcoming environment filled with books, games, and friends.

Mobile Planetarium Show

Friday, June 27, 2 p.m.

Prepare for liftoff! The library will host a mobile planetarium that brings the wonder of the night sky indoors. This immersive experience allows children and families to explore the stars, planets, and constellations in a dome-style digital theater. It’s the perfect mix of science and magic, inspiring future astronomers while delivering awe-inspiring visuals.

Movies in the Clark

Tuesday, July 1, 6 p.m.

Back by popular demand, the library’s lawn becomes an open-air cinema with a screening of the beloved classic, The Sandlot. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and appetite for popcorn, complimentary snacks will be provided. It’s a perfect mid-summer family night under the stars.

Red, White & Blue Bike Parade

Thursday, July 3, 10 a.m.

Get your wheels ready! Kids of all ages are invited to decorate their bikes, scooters, tricycles, and wagons in patriotic red, white, and blue and take part in a festive ride through the neighborhood. It’s a colorful, high-energy celebration of community spirit ahead of Independence Day.

So why does the Eugene Clark Library put so much effort into its summer programming?

Because for many families, the library is more than a building, it’s a lifeline. It’s where children discover their first favorite book, where teens learn research skills, and where adults find connection and support. The summer events extend that mission beyond the stacks and into everyday lives.

And perhaps most importantly, every event is free. At a time when costs for camps, travel, and childcare can be out of reach for many, the library ensures that all Lockhart families can access meaningful, enriching experiences.

Library Hours:

•Monday–Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

•Tuesdays & Thursdays: Open late until 7 p.m.

•Saturday: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Registration:

•You can register for the Summer Reading Club online or in person at the front desk.

•No registration is needed for lunch, movie night, the mobile planetarium, or the bike parade—just show up and enjoy!

Learning Beyond the Bookshelves

In addition to summer events, the library offers interactive digital books and games for Pre-K and elementary school students. Available in both English and Spanish, these activities help reinforce reading skills while introducing basic computer literacy. It’s a perfect option for parents looking to balance screen time with smart time.

And for adults, the Technology Center provides free computer classes covering essential digital skills, ideal for anyone looking to gain confidence with basic tech or refresh their résumé.

Want to be more than a visitor?

•Volunteer: Stop by the library and pick up a volunteer application. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and ready to contribute to the vibrant community space.

•Friends of the Library: This non-profit group supports and advocates for library services. Membership is open to all, and applications are available at the library. Joining is a great way to make a lasting difference.

Since its founding, the Dr. Eugene Clark Library has served as a cornerstone of Lockhart’s intellectual and cultural life. But what makes it truly special is how it continues to evolve, welcoming innovation while preserving the timeless joy of learning.

This summer, whether you’re catching a movie on the lawn, journeying through the stars in the planetarium, or just spending a quiet moment with a book, you’re taking part in something bigger: a shared experience that brings Lockhart together.

So, if you’re looking for something meaningful, enriching, and just plain fun this summer, look no further than the Eugene Clark Library.

Your next great adventure might be waiting on the shelves… or under the stars.