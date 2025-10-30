Early voting turnout slower than expected in Caldwell County Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Early voting ends October 31.

It’s still early in the voting period, but so far, Caldwell County is seeing a slower turnout than expected for the upcoming November 4, 2025, election. Early voting began Monday, October 20, and runs through Friday, October 31. As of this week, the office reports that only about 1,000 residents have voted early, well below the 3,000 they were anticipating.

“Our early voting turnout is slower than we expected,” the Caldwell County Elections Office said in a statement. “We want to encourage our residents to follow us on Facebook and visit our election website for official election information.”

This election includes several local races across Caldwell County, including city positions in Lockhart, Mustang Ridge, and Uhland, as well as bond elections for Hays and Prairie Lea ISDs. It’s also a constitutional amendment election, which typically draws fewer voters than gubernatorial or presidential races.

Officials note that early voting numbers can fluctuate and don’t always predict total turnout. Factors such as voter interest in the issues, registration changes, and enthusiasm can all affect participation. Final totals, including early voting numbers, will be released after the polls close on Election Day, November 4.

Early Voting Main Location is:

• Scott Annex – Conference Room(Main Early Voting Location – Special forms of Early Voting will be conducted at this Location), 1403 Blackjack St, Lockhart TX

Hours: Wednesday, October 29 – 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Thursday, October 30 – 7:00 AM to 7:00PM

Friday, October 31 – 7:00 AM to 7:00PM

**ONLY Scott Annex will be open 7:00AM to 7:00PM on 10/30 and 10/31**

Early Voting Branch Locations are:

• Lockhart ISD – Adam’s Gym, 419 Bois D’Arc St, Lockhart, TX

• Three Rivers Community Church, 103 Main St, Martindale, TX

• Uhland Community Center, 15 N. Old Spanish Trl, Uhland, TX

• Luling Civic Center, 333 E. Austin St, Luling TX

Hours:Wednesday, October 29 – 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Thursday, October 30 – 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday, October 31 – 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM