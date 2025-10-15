Ed Hanna receives Maxwell Flame Award Share:







By Mark Kirk for Lockhart Post-Register

I met Ed Hanna for the first time, in person, in July of 2019. I’d heard about him many times before though, as he was a familiar face and name in the fire service.

When I met him, it was a difficult time for the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department. We had lost one of our founding members, Ronnie Duesterheft, and we were at a loss on how to honor him properly. How do you honor a founding member that provided 56 years of service to our community? You ask Ed Hanna, that’s how. Hanna’s mentorship, guidance, and leadership provided the support that we needed so badly during that time.

In 2022, when we lost Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and Firefighter Hunter Coco in the line of duty, once again we turned toHanna to help us through it. His commitment to going the extra mile to honor our fallen brothers was both impressive and deeply rooted in tradition and respect. Those moments were chaotic and overwhelming, but he grounded us when everything around us felt uncertain. He was calm in the storm, giving us the strength and direction to carry on with purpose. We ended our service with a sense of pride, knowing we had honored them with the highest level of dignity and respect possible.

He didn’t do any of it for recognition or pay; he did it out of the kindness of his heart. He recognizes what that loss means to a department, to a family, and to our community. To him, it’s not just a responsibility, it’s a privilege. His actions come straight from the heart, and it reflects the deep pride and compassion he carries for the fire service.

Chief Ed Hanna started his career in the fire service straight out of high school. He joined the United States Air Force where he served as a firefighter for five and a half years. After the Air Force, he continued his career as a firefighter for the Department of Defense and numerous other departments before ultimately landing at Austin Fire. On top of it all, he has been a volunteer with the Mid-County Fire/Rescue since February of 2011. Hanna was able to work his way through the ranks and now serves as the Fire Chief.

Longtime friend, Mid-County Captain and Paramedic Anthony Grant said he first met Ed 14 years ago when he responded to a brush fire at Eds house. Grant tried showing off his firefighter knowledge while Ed humored him. He let him dig a little hole before casually mentioning that he was an Austin firefighter. That moment was the first of many humbling moments between Ed and Anthony. Captain Grant says that under Chief Hannas leadership, their department has grown from a single truck shed to two well-equipped stations. These stations are complete with an emergency services district, paid career staff, and training sites with ambitious plans to continue expansion.

Grant has so many good things to say about Hanna but one of the qualities that stand out the most is his gift of storytelling and his unwavering integrity. He can turn the simplest answer into a lively adventure full of energy, humor, and heart! Beneath his charisma is a deep commitment to professionalism and doing what is right no matter what the consequence. His values not only helped shape the department’s culture but also the people within it. To Grant, Ed has been more than a leader, he has been a trusted friend, as well. Someone who has guided him through some of life’s biggest decisions. The kind of person you can call at two am knowing he will be at your doorstep minutes later, ready to help.

The fact that so many of our Caldwell County leaders look to him for guidance says a lot. Martindale Fire Rescue Chief Chris Germer admires his passion regarding serving his community. He describes Ed as a professional in all respects and a public servant that sacrifices himself for the betterment of the fire service and the safety of his community. He went on to say he enjoys being in Eds presence because he is funny and unique. He expressed that Ed has given his entire adult life to not only the fire service but the people he works with and the community he serves.

In the end, Chief Ed Hanna is the last person to ever seek recognition for his service, but without question, he is among the most deserving. His dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment have left a lasting mark on every department, firefighter, and community he’s touched. Through his leadership, countless others have learned what it truly means to serve with honor, compassion, and heart. For these reasons and so many more, the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department is proud to recognize Chief Edward Hanna as the 2025 recipient of the Maxwell Flame Award.