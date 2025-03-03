Emergency order bans outdoor burning in Caldwell County Share:







Caldwell County

Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden has signed an emergency order prohibiting outdoor burning through Monday, March 10 due to anticipated potentially hazardous high winds and high wildfire risk.

Read the order here.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning that takes effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect through 9 p.m. Tuesday due to low humidity and expected windy conditions from a Pacific cold front and a strong storm system that is expected to move across Texas.

A combination of strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Winds between 25-35 mph with gusts of 45-55 mph are expected.

Any wildfires that start could rapidly increase in intensity and size and spread quickly.

All of South Central Texas is expected to be affected.