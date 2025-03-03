Cecily Ancira Share:







January 15, 1989-February 26, 2025

On February 26, 2025, Cecily Ancira passed away peacefully and went to be with our Lord and Savior. She is now reunited in eternal peace with her beloved grandfather Frank Ancira. Born in Austin, TX. January 15, 1989, she was the daughter of Melanie Ancira and Michael Zapata and the granddaughter of Guadalupe Ancira and Tiburcio Zapata Jr. (Tanis). Her passing has left a void in the hearts of many family members and friends.

She was a Lockhart High School class of 2007 graduate. She had a passion for finance and customer service and was a long-time employee at Worth Finance. She dedicated her life to her family, friends and community, especially all of her “big babies and baby luvs!” Cecily died too early but always lived life to the fullest. She was known to be the best bingo buddy; she loved going to casinos and taking road trips. She was kind and had the most beautiful soul, with her heart of gold, she always believed there was good in everyone.

She is survived by her sisters Stephanie Medina, Megan Zapata-Lopez, and Leilani Jimenez, and her brothers Isaac Diaz Jr and Michael John Zapata. Her uncle Papo Ancira (Andrea), Aunts Glenda Ancira and Debbie Ortiz and Great-Aunt Ester Ortiz, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. The Ancira family would like to send their most sincere gratitude to the staff of Brooke Army Medical Center for all of the love and care they provided for Cecily. Especially to her nurse Gabriel Garcia, Dr. Burczak and Dr. Gamble.

Cecily, you will always remain our precious PRINCESS and be deeply missed by many, though we will forever cherish the memories made with you. Until we see you again, we love you and know you will watch over us all.

The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, March 6th, 2025 beginning at 8:15AM until the recitation of the Rosary at 9:30 and funeral services at 10AM, all at McCurdy Funeral Home.