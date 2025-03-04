Richard Andrew Voss, Sr. Share:







December 30, 1939-March 1, 2025

Richard Andrew Voss, Sr. passed away on March 1, 2025. Born December 30, 1939, to Andrew E Voss and Ruth Amidon in Newark, New Jersey, Richard graduated from Cranford High School in Cranford, New Jersey

Richard enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was deployed to several locations including Tripoli, Africa. Richard was stationed at Bergstrom Air Force Base.

After the Air Force, Richard began his long-term career with Capital Aggregates. He started 1959 and retired in 2001. He was skilled at mechanical repairs, building concrete plants, welding, etc.

Richard volunteered for organizations such as the Travis County Sherriff’s Posse, and Southeast Travis County Volunteer Fire Department (SETCO).

Richard enjoyed hunting and western way of life.

He is survived by his children; Sherry Lynn (Voss) Vielma, husband George, Cynthia Joyce (Voss) Waddle, husband Hollis, Pamela Sue Voss and Richard Andrew Voss Jr. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren, Michael Cook, Bobby Gouge, Kimberly May, Kristen May Perez, Charles Leroy Blagden, Mathew Ray Blagden, Tyler Voss, Caden Voss, Melissa Simmons and Carl Wayne Dittmar and also a number of great grandchildren.

Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Denson Voss and his second wife, Sherri D. Kent, his daughters Vivian Ruth (Voss) Gouge and Melissa Voss (infant) and grandson Jorge Luis Vielma. His is also preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Ruth.

Funeral services included a visitation at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart from 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Graveside services will be at the Lockhart Cemetery at 2:00 pm (near Plum Creek Elementary) on Thursday, March 6th.

Arrangements are entrusted to McCurdy Funeral Home.