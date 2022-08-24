Enrollment continues to rise at LISD￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Enrollment at Lockhart ISD campuses continue to soar, as this year’s numbers reached 6,262 this week, 220 more than the same time last year, it was announced at Monday night’s meeting of the LISD board.

“On the first day of school for LISD, we were super excited that we have such growth,” said Deputy Superintendent Stephaine Camarillo. “And our principles were talking about how smooth things went.”

By comparison, there were 6,015 students in the 2019-20 school year and just 5,690 during the COVID-19-plagued 2020-21.

“Attendance has been our focus this year,” said James Acuna, Executive Director of Operations. He also noted the district and each campus would be providing attendance incentives.

Acuna added that all routes for buses were open as school began and that his department is 100 percent staffed.

Other notable numbers announced included:

* 3,885 breakfast meals served on the first day of school

* 4,506 lunch meals served on the first day of school

“We had two maintenance staff members at each campus welcoming students,” Acuna added.

Chief of Staff Christina Courson said there was not a school district in all of Texas that was not thinking of staffing over the summer, but that LISD, while still having some vacancies, had fared well, particularly regarding substitute teachers.

“Last year, we had about 100 substitutes in the system and this year we have 151, including 45 new substitute teachers,” Courson said.

In other business:

LISD Legacy of Excellence Coins were given to members of TAFE, FFA, and the Instructional Leadership Academy.