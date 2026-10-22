Estrada kicks record 51-yard field goal against Smithson Valley Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Above, (SR) Bob Estrada takes the ball downfield past Smithson Valley defenders. Photo by Anthony Collins.

Sometimes the most memorable moments in high school football have little to do with the final score. For the Lockhart Lions, Friday night’s matchup against Smithson Valley provided one of those moments, as kicker Evan Estrada delivered a remarkable 51-yard field goal that established a new Lockhart High School record and gave the hometown crowd something special to celebrate.

Although the Lions fell 89-3 to one of the state’s strongest football programs Friday, Oct. 16, the night will also be remembered for an individual accomplishment that earned Estrada a place in the school’s football history. With the offense facing a difficult challenge against a talented Smithson Valley defense, Estrada stepped onto the field and delivered a kick from 51 yards away, providing Lockhart with its three points of the evening. The impressive distance, accuracy, and execution required to make a field goal from beyond midfield made the accomplishment especially noteworthy. Regardless of the outcome, it was a moment that demonstrated the kind of individual talent and determination that continues to emerge within the Lions football program.

The Lions faced an enormous challenge against a Smithson Valley team that entered the game undefeated and had established itself among the premier programs in Texas high school football. The Rangers brought an explosive offense, defense, and considerable experience into Lion Stadium, presenting Lockhart with one of the most difficult assignments on its schedule. While the scoreboard reflected the difference between the two programs on this particular night, it did not diminish Estrada’s achievement or the importance of recognizing the work that Lockhart’s student-athletes continue to put into their season.

For Estrada, the record-setting field goal represented more than three points. A successful kick from that distance requires countless hours of practice, confidence in one’s technique, and the ability to execute under pressure. It also provides an example of how an individual athlete can accomplish something extraordinary even during a difficult team performance. Long after the final score fades from memory, his 51-yard field goal will remain part of the Lions’ record book and serve as a standard for future Lockhart kickers to pursue.

Under head coach Mike Maldonado, the Lions have continued working to develop a program built around accountability, preparation, and the growth of every athlete, both on and off the field. This season has already shown signs of that progress, with Lockhart opening the year with three consecutive victories. Those early wins demonstrated the team’s ability to compete and provided an important foundation for a program looking to establish greater consistency. Although the district schedule has brought increasingly difficult opponents, the experience gained against talented teams remains an important part of building depth, developing younger players, and preparing the Lions for future success.

The challenge for Lockhart now is to use Friday’s experience as motivation rather than allowing the result to define its season. Football programs are not built solely through victories, but also through the response to adversity, the willingness to improve and the commitment players make to one another when circumstances become difficult. With three games remaining, the Lions still have opportunities to show their progress, fight for wins, and finish the year with a stronger foundation for the future. The Lions will look to regroup and return to the win column Friday, Oct. 23, when they travel to Austin to face McCallum in another district matchup. For the Lions, the next chapter is still being written, and Estrada has already made certain that one memorable piece of the 2026 season will have a lasting place in Lockhart football history.