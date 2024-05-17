Post Register

Estrella Hernandez

November 26, 2002  –  May 15, 2024

Estrella Hernandez, 21, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Visitation will be Saturday, May 25 starting at 4 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. Services will be Sunday, May 26 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at the Lockhart City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.

