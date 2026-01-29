Fallen Caldwell County Deputy Constable honored by Point 27 Share:







ATLANTA, Georgia (January 27, 2026)—

Global nonprofit Point 27 https://point27.org/ recently honored fallen Caldwell County Deputy Constable Aaron Armstrong who was shot and killed January 4 attempting to make an arrest outside an Austin nightclub.

To honor this fallen hero–Point 27 sent gifts of Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength dog-tag necklaces inscribed with Matthew 5:9, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” to the Caldwell County Constable’s Office Precinct 3 in Maxwell, Texas for Armstrong’s partner and the deputies who served closely with him; and Keepsake Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces inscribed with John 15:13, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends” for his family.

“We want law enforcement officers and their families to know we value them and their sacrifices, that God loves them, and that they are never alone” said Point 27 Director, US Army (Ret.) Col. Dodd.

Dodd commanded a battalion of the first troops deployed to Afghanistan following 911. He wore a Shield of Strength inscribed with Joshua 1:9 next to his government-issued dog tags; and equipped each of the soldiers in his command with a Shield of Strength before they deployed.

The face of the Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength shows an engraved silver American flag face designed with one flag stripe of metallic blue. The tag design and scripture were chosen by law enforcement officers.

Dodd served 27 years and four deployments in the military. After his military retirement, he founded Point 27, in 2014, to share the scripture-inscribed dog tags that encouraged him and his troops, with members of the military and veterans.