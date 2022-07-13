Fambrough announced as new LISD Director of Human Resources￼ Share:







Lockhart ISD

The Lockhart Independent School District announced the selection of Susan Fambrough as the new director of human resources for the school district.

In this role, Fambrough will lead the HR department into its next chapter as the district works to retain staff, especially teachers, as well as to become more competitive in recruiting staff in the current labor market.

“I am so incredibly thankful to have had the opportunity to be part of the Holdsworth Leadership Collaborative, which gave me the chance to hear the Lockhart story,” Fambrough said. “When I heard about the manner in which they provided the many needed resources such as internet services, food, and so much more for students to ensure learning and connection continued during the pandemic, I knew this was a district and leadership team I wanted to be a part of. When an opportunity came open to join Lockhart, I knew I wanted to be part of being Locked on Excellence, having a LockHeart for People, and UnLocking Potential in others to ensure the most positive outcomes for each and every student and staff member.

“I cannot wait to help collaboratively lead the human resources team and staff LISD with the best and brightest!”

Fambrough brings 27 years of experience in public education, most recently serving as the chief learning officer at Eanes ISD. In addition to overseeing curriculum, instruction, and assessment (CIA), and all professional learning for the school district, she created and delivered new teacher and returning teacher professional development for the district.

Fambrough worked closely with the chief human resources officer to support the staffing and hiring needs for the CIA department as well as for every school districtwide. Other accomplishments as the chief learning officer include being selected by the superintendent to participate with him and the deputy superintendent in the Holdsworth Leadership Institute and leading a team of employees in creating the district’s leadership definition. Additionally, Fambrough led a committee to engage teachers and review feedback on how to improve the teacher evaluation system, resulting in effective and needed changes.

Prior to becoming chief learning officer, Fambrough served 13 years as a principal at Eanes, Quannah, Leander, Breckenridge, and Seymour ISDs. Her excellence in leadership earned the Texas Elementary School Principals and Supervisors Association TEPSAN of the Year award in 2016 for Region 9. She additionally served six years as an assistant principal at Pflugerville ISD, during which she earned the Humanitarian of the Year award in 2003. Her campus administrator roles provided her with extensive experience in screening and hiring staff to match the needs of campuses as well as coaching teachers and staff with leadership potential to grow to unlock their potential. She has a wealth of knowledge and first-hand understanding of how best to support Lockhart ISD principals with their recruitment and retention needs.

In 2001, Fambrough worked in school public relations in Pflugerville ISD, overseeing communication, marketing, and media relations for the district. She provided extensive training in media communications to staff.

Fambrough served as a middle school English Language Arts teacher from 1995 -2001, assisted in opening a new campus, and provided leadership as the English department chair. She also earned Teacher of the Year for her campus and won the district’s Secondary Teacher of the Year for Pflugerville ISD.

“At a time when school districts across the country are facing challenges in retaining and recruiting teachers, the need for strong leadership in the human resources department is even more critical,” LISD Chief of Staff Christina Courson said. “Susan Fambrough’s experience in leadership at campus and district levels, as well as in marketing and public relations, will be incredibly valuable to the school district.”

LISD Superintendent Mark Estrada added, “Ms. Fambrough’s record of excellent leadership is going to be such an asset to Lockhart ISD. I am proud to have her join us as we continue to build a legacy of excellence for our students, staff, and community.”

Fambrough earned a Bachelor of Arts in English with a Minor in Education from the University of Southern Maine and a Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction from Baylor University.