Final Candidates Forum Thursday evening￼

Special to the LPR

The Lockhart Chamber of Commerce and Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce collaborated to host two Candidate Forums, one held Tuesday evening and the other set for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library in council chambers on the third floor.

The Tuesday affair was for Caldwell County office candidates and one state race.

Thursday’s forum will be for Lockhart City Council candidates, including three for two at-large positions and two for District 2, a seat where incumbent David Bryant chose not to seek reelection.

All questions for candidates must be submitted online. Questions will be reviewed by a panel of community members to ensure the questions are not directed toward one candidate, inappropriate, inflammatory, or irrelevant. The panel will consist of two individuals selected by the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce and two individuals selected by the Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Also, Lockhart ISD Superintendent Mark Estrada will give a presentation or answer questions regarding the LISD Bond and VATRE.

Each candidate will be given a limit of one minute to respond to questions.

For those submitting questions online, a question cannot be directed towards one specific candidate.

Tuesday’s forum was held at the Gerry Ohlendorf Performing Arts Center at Lockhart High School.