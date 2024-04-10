Final performance of LHS Theatre Department’s The Storm in the Barn
LISD
The Lockhart High School’s Theatre Department’s last public performance of their UIL One Act Play, The Storm in the Barn, will be Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m. in The Gerry Ohlendorf Performing Arts Center.
The LHS students recently ended competition at the UIL 5A Bi-District Competition.
Taking home awards were:
Cierra Collins, Honorable Mention All Star Cast
David Jones, All Star Cast
Michelle Joseph, Outstanding Technician