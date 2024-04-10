Final performance of LHS Theatre Department’s The Storm in the Barn Share:







The Lockhart High School’s Theatre Department’s last public performance of their UIL One Act Play, The Storm in the Barn, will be Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m. in The Gerry Ohlendorf Performing Arts Center.

The LHS students recently ended competition at the UIL 5A Bi-District Competition.

Taking home awards were:

Cierra Collins, Honorable Mention All Star Cast

David Jones, All Star Cast

Michelle Joseph, Outstanding Technician