Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Final performance of LHS Theatre Department’s The Storm in the Barn

Featured, Local News, Roar Report - LISD News
0
Share:

LISD

The Lockhart High School’s Theatre Department’s last public performance of their UIL One Act Play, The Storm in the Barn, will be Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m. in The Gerry Ohlendorf Performing Arts Center. 

The LHS students recently ended competition at the UIL 5A Bi-District Competition.

Taking home awards were:

Cierra Collins, Honorable Mention All Star Cast

David Jones, All Star Cast

Michelle Joseph, Outstanding Technician

Share:
Previous Article

LHS Law Club excels in First Year

Next Article

Aggie Muster Club to meet in Luling

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ABOUT US - ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION