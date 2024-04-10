Aggie Muster Club to meet in Luling Share:







On Sunday, April 21, all former and current students of Texas A&M University, family and friends are invited to uphold a century-old tradition by gathering at the Caldwell County Aggie Club Muster in Luling. The event will be hosted by the Caldwell County A&M Club.

Muster activities will include Welcome, Dinner, Club Business, Speaker, and Muster Ceremony. During the traditional Roll Call of The Absent, we call the names of Aggies we have lost in the past year, answering “here” for each fallen Aggie and lighting a candle. You may contact organizers to add a name at 512-304-0691. A full meal will be served, including tea and water. Attendees are welcome to BYOB if they prefer. You may also check our website for updates.

For details and to reach the organizers, contact Karen L. Bell, Muster Chair, at 512-304-0691, or email Karen@KarenBellRealEstate.com.

Club members pay annual dues of $35 or additional donation, and admission is free to guests. The event is held at Zedler Mill in Luling. Social starts at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

Some 75-plus Aggies and family members attended last year’s Caldwell County A&M Club Muster. It is one of more than 300 such gatherings worldwide that are held annually on April 21. The Muster tradition at Texas A&M forever unites Aggies past with Aggies present and provides the men and women of Texas A&M the chance to meet and renew their ties to each other, and to honor fallen Aggies.