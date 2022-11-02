Post Register

LBDA Cleanup

Local volunteers, in conjunction with Keep Lockhart Beautiful, helped last Saturday during an organized cleanup at Lockhart City Park as well as the downtown area. Lockhart has several events happening over the next few days, including the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest scheduled Saturday (on the square) and Sunday (City Park).

“The cleanup was a great success,” said LBDA President Sally Daniel. “We had 90 volunteers show up and collected almost 500 pounds of trash. We started strong and then had another wave of die-hard volunteers that came after running the Kiwanis 5k. It was a fun day and we so appreciate our wonderful volunteers.”

Photos by Kyle Mooty

