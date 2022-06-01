First Friday kick starts Running of the Bulls weekend￼ Share:







First Friday, a Lockhart Downtown Business Association event, will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. Stores will remain open later than usual round downtown.

Karen at Fields Stable Antiques will again be serving her famous cheesecake. Best Little Wine & Books will have an Ohza Mimosas event and a Lockhart Animal Shelter Food Drive from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Commerce Gallery will have an Open House from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and a Meet the Artists (B Shawn Cox, Marie Tobola, and Melinda Buie) from 5-8 p.m. Photographer Ursula Rogers will have her collection of protest photography on display Friday from 6-9 p.m. at the Spellerberg Gallery. The Lockh.Art House will have its grand opening on Saturday with events scheduled Friday through Sunday. There is much entertainment taking place all weekend in Lockhart, including the Running of the Bulls on Saturday.