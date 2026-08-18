Floyd Joseph Wilhelm Sr. Share:







Floyd Joseph Wilhelm Sr., age 84, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away August 13, 2026, in Luling, Texas. Floyd was born June 28, 1942, in Rockne, Texas to Joe and Dora Wilhelm also of Rockne, Texas.

Floyd graduated from Lockhart High School in 1961, While in High School, Floyd worked for Blacks BBQ through a DE Program and continued for approximately 16 years. Afterwards, Floyd owned and operated Floyd’s Bar for several years, but his passion for barbeque led him and his wife to open Chisholm Tril BBQ on June 19, 1978. For the next 37 years the Wilhelm family built a BBQ legacy that continues to this day. Through his hard work and dedication, he instilled work ethics and character in his family and employees, allowing him to earn the respect of customers and peers. Furthermore, being instrumental in Lockhart becoming the Barbeque Capital of Texas. He never forgot where he came from and held a special place in his heart for his family, employees, customers and community.

Growing up, Floyd had a passion for baseball, spending his time playing the game with his brothers, making special memories together. Through coaching Little League Baseball, Floyd was able to share his passion for the game with his players and his two sons. Floyd enjoyed his ranch where many family get-togethers were held. He took pleasure in feeding his cows and pet catfish. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with family, playing poker and dominos with his buddies and going to Coushatta.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Allen Wilhelm, Ernest Wilhelm, Perry Wilhelm, and Alfred Wilhelm; and a sister Doraine Purcell; and a grandson Ryan Pearson.

He is survived by his beloved wife Janie Wilhelm; sons Floyd (Tinker) Wilhelm Jr. and his wife Paula, Danny Wilhelm and his wife Cindy; daughters Melinda Pearson, Brenda Handley and her husband Walter, Lisa Rayos and her husband Rene; a brother Joseph Wilhelm and his wife Darlene; grandchildren Christopher Wilhelm and his wife Becca, Sara Wilhelm, Justin Pearson and his wife Amanda, Sabrina Pearson, Chelsea Wilhelm, Jacob Torres and his wife Marissa, Issac Silva, Briana Avalos, Nicole Zamora, Neke Rayos, Corey New, Kourtney New and Scott Handley; great-grandchildren Adilynn Wilhelm, Elizabeth Wilhelm, Noah Wilhelm, Aaron Wilhelm, Sophia Torres, Makayla Torres, Presley Torres, Broly Torres, Elijah Rodriguez and Domynic Graves and several nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers are Jacob Torres, Issac Silva, Curtis Fischer, Charles Barnard, Robert Ritcher, and Bryan Wilhelm.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, from 5pm to 8pm at McCurdy Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 10am at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Lockhart. Burial will follow at the Lockhart City Cemetery.