Linda Hermon Hutcheson Share:







Linda Hermon Hutcheson passed away on August 15, 2026, at the age of 81. She was born in Lytton Springs, Texas to the late Claude and Dorothy Hermon on July 23, 1945.

Linda was a teacher for 55+ years, and retired from Lockhart ISD in 2019.

Even though she enjoyed teaching, she immensely enjoyed being “Nanny” to her two grandchildren.

Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Hutcheson, and her brother, Gene Hermon. She is survived by her children Jacqueline and Brian, his wife Brandy, and grandchildren, Greysen and Everly; brothers Billy Hermon and his wife Nell and James Hermon and his wife Maria and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2026, at McCurdy Funeral Home from 2-5 PM.