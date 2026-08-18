Adela C. Fernandez Share:







December 21, 1934-August 17, 2026

Adela C. Fernandez, age 91, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2026, with her devoted daughter Sylvia by her side.

A hardworking and loving woman, Adela found joy in the simple pleasures of life—cooking for her family, watching television, and especially football season, which she and her late husband Guadalupe cherished together. She was a dedicated caregiver who spent many years working at Cartwheel Lodge and Golden Age Home, providing comfort and kindness to those in her care. She also worked at the Villa Capri Hotel in the laundry department. While she worked, her family would often visit the LBJ library, a quiet reminder of the steady, selfless life she lived.

Adela also loved shopping and took great delight in making Christmas special for her children. Whether she was able to go in person or carefully selected gifts from catalogs, she always made sure the holiday was filled with warmth and thoughtfulness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe Fernandez; her daughter, JoAnn Fernandez; and her son, Guadalupe Fernandez, Jr.

Adela is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Fernandez; her brother, Don “Tano” Cardenas; and her granddaughters, Lisa Marie Fernandez and Vannessa Ann Fernandez, along with many other family members and friends who will carry her memory forward with love.

Visitation will begin on Friday, August 21, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. at DeLeon Funeral Home, with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. that evening.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2026, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, followed by burial at San Pablo Cemetery.

Adela’s life was marked by quiet strength, generosity, and a deep love for her family. She will be remembered with gratitude and affection by all who knew her.