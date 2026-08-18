Texas A&M AgriLife ExtensionService appoints Simon as Caldwell 4-H agent Share:







LOCKHART, Texas — The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Simon as the new County Extension Agent for 4-H and Youth Development in Caldwell County. Simon will oversee the county’s youth leadership and 4-H programs.

Educational Background and Leadership Foundations

Simon brings a robust foundation in agricultural education and lifelong experience with the Texas 4-H organization. A native of Cuero, Texas, she was a highly active youth leader in the DeWitt County 4-H program, earning the prestigious Gold Star Award—the highest county-level honor recognized by the organization.

She advanced her professional training at Sam Houston State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Agriculture and a minor in Family and Consumer Sciences. Additionally, Simon completed a comprehensive Extension Internship, gaining practical experience in program delivery, community resource management, and stakeholder engagement.

Expanding Community Impact

Simon joins the Caldwell County office alongside Elsie Lacy, the County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health. Lacy expressed strong confidence in the new appointment and the expansion of the local Extension team.

“We are exceptionally pleased to welcome a dedicated 4-H agent to our Caldwell County team,” Lacy stated. “Sarah’s academic credentials, practical internship training, and firsthand perspective as a former 4-H’er align perfectly with our mission. Her addition strengthens our capacity to deliver high-quality, impactful programming to local youth and families.”

Simon expressed strong enthusiasm regarding her new role and the opportunity to serve the region. She noted that she is eager to collaborate with local families, support volunteer club leaders, and expand educational outreach throughout Caldwell County.

Residents are invited to welcome Simon to her new position. For inquiries regarding 4-H enrollment, club schedules, or volunteer opportunities, please contact the Caldwell County Extension Office at 1403 Blackjack Street, Lockhart, TX 78644, call (512) 398-3122 or email sarah.simon@ag.tamu.edu.