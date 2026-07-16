Free dump day set for July 18 Share:







Caldwell County residents will have an opportunity to clean out unwanted items during a free Community Dump Day on Saturday, July 18.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until capacity is reached, at the Caldwell County Constable’s Office Precinct 4, located at 2900 FM 1185 in Lockhart.

The event is free and open to all Caldwell County residents. Those attending are asked to bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of Caldwell County residency.

Most non-household hazardous waste items will be accepted, including refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners and other items containing CFCs.

Prohibited items include lead acid batteries, sewage, used motor oil, paint, sludge, used oil filters, grease trap waste. Other prohibited items included whole used or scrap tires, grit trap waste, dead animals and slaughterhouse waste, liquid waste from municipal sources, bulk or non-containerized liquid waste, regulated hazardous waste, municipal hazardous waste from conditionally exempt PCB small quantity generators, medical waste, out-of-state waste, contaminated soil exceeding 1.5 PPM or regulated levels per 335.521 (A)(1) Table 1, and Class 1 industrial solid waste, unless it contains only asbestos.

The Community Dump Day is hosted by Caldwell County Code Enforcement, the Caldwell County Constable’s Office Precinct 4 and the Caldwell County Unit Road Department.

County officials encourage residents to take advantage of the free event to dispose of approved unwanted items responsibly while helping keep Caldwell County clean.