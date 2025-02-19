Fundraiser for family who lost house set for March 1 Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

On the early morning of Jan. 15, Justin and Jamie Bierstedt of the Redwood community were awaken along with their five children with their house on fire. The house was a total loss, but everyone survived unharmed.

Now, friends and members of his community are putting together a fundraiser for the Bierstedts on Saturday, March 1 from 4-8 p.m. at Brick & Blossom Weddings and Events in Staples.

The $15 fee will include a spaghetti dinner complete with a salad, dessert, and drinks. There will be a drive-thru option for guests.

The fundraiser will include a silent auction. Karlin Clark, of Brick & Blossom, is still looking for items to be donated for the auction. Items can be dropped off by Thursday, Feb. 27 at Brick & Blossom located at 10020 FM 621 in Staples.

Justin Bierstedt is co-owner of Martindale-Guadalupe Gas Company.

Clark said some donations of cash and gift cards have been sent. Venmo donations are also accepted. Donations can be mailed to Martindale-Guadalupe Gas Company at 16986 San Marcos Highway, Martindale, TX 78655

Responding agencies to the Jan. 15 fire included Guadalupe County Fire and Rescue, San Marcos/Hays County EMS, City of San Marcos Fire Department, New Braunfels Fire Department, Kingsbury VFD, Lake Dunlap Fire Department, Maxwell Fire Department, Guadalupe County Fire Marshall, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, York Creek Fire Department. (See related photo on Page 6.)

“This is an effort by friends and the community,” Clark said.

To assist with the fundraiser, contact Brick and Blossom owners Ronnie and Karlin Clark at 512-665-7707. The Clarks purchased the building that was once home to the former Staples Baptist Church.