The Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week

APRIL ROYAL

Grade you teach and at which school: Special Education (Dyslexia Reading) at Navarro Elementary.

Hometown: Lockhart.

Where did you graduate? Bachelor of Science & Master of Education from Texas State University-San Marcos.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “My favorite thing about teaching at Lockhart ISD is my students. I adore my kids. I get to work with some of my students for years. I get to see their reading and writing improve over the years. It makes me so proud to see them grow into confident learners.”

How would your friends describe you? “Supportive, knowledgeable, and positive. I’m always there for them when they need advice or just someone to listen. I try to stay upbeat, even in tough situations, and encourage others to focus on the brighter side of things.”

What values are important to you? “Two values that are especially important to me are compassion and gratitude. Compassion allows me to understand others and offer kindness when needed. Gratitude encourages me to appreciate the small moments and blessings in life.”

Talents? “I am skilled in crochet. I pay attention to detail and make sure my finished work is precise.”

Favorite Books: “My favorite books include Pride & Prejudice, The Alchemist, and The Four Agreements.”

Favorite Music: “I listen to everything.”

Hobbies: “I like to read and go on adventures with my girls. I also really enjoy baking and sharing the sweet treats I create.”

What inspires you? “I am deeply inspired by the journey of lifelong learning. I believe that knowledge is not just a personal pursuit but a tool that can be shared to uplift others. Empowering others to discover their own potential through teaching and supporting their growth is what truly drives me.”

Family: “My parents are Sophie and Derek Royal. My grandparents are Josie and the late Ralph Perez. My daughters are Sierra, Lily and Stella.”