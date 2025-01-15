Signal causes some delays, but has proven to be safer Share:







LPR Editor

The installation of the traffic light at SH 142 and SH 130 access road has caused lengthy waits for some, but statistics prove accidents have declined at the intersection since the signal was implemented.

Lockhart Public Works Director Sean Kelley noted complaints were received regarding long wait times, by James Lovitt, Vice President of Public Affairs for SH 130 Concessions, said the proof of safety is obvious.

“Back in 2022, analysis showed multiple warrants were met to activate the signal,” Lovitt said. “It switched from flashing to standard operation in August 2023. The signal operates according to a combination of timing schedule and vehicle detection, with 65 seconds the maximum green time on 142, east and west. A traffic management center is watching the road 24 hours a day.”

Lovitt added that all of SH 130 plans are reviewed and approved by TxDOT.

Lovitt showed crashes at intersection as follows:

2019 – 4

2020 – 8

2021 – 5

2022 – 8

2023 – 7 (before signal activation on Aug. 23)

2023 – 1 (after signal activation on Aug. 23)

2024 — 3

“Crashes at the intersection have decreased since the activation of the stop light,” Lovitt said. “We have made some tweaks. Delays we are hearing about are in peak periods. It is backed up a quarter of a mile at the most. People exaggerate that they are a mile.

“Crashes are the biggest thing we care about. There were 15 crashes in 15 months before signal activations. We’ve had four in the 17 months after activation. It’s been a significant reduction in crashes.”

Lovitt noted some drivers have to sit through a couple of lights because large trucks may be slow to accelerate and some drivers are inattentive for various reasons, including talking on their cell phones.

Lovitt said there was broad support for activation of the signal among elected officials, businesses, and LISD staff.

Jason Kerby, also with SH 130 Concessions, said representatives were working with TxDOT to find a short-term solution to alleviate congestion during peak hours and possible long-term lane reconfigurations and expansions.

SH 130 Concessions will update Council in about two months with their findings.

In other business:

* Public Works Director Sean Kelley said TxDOT officials agreed one of the worst intersections in town is at Mockingbird Lane and W. San Antonio Street.

Kelley noted that TxDOT had put in a traffic signal at the very busy intersection, and continued growth in town and particularly in that area has the city looking for other improvements.

Among those improvements will be a new 5-foot wide sidewalk (northwest portion of intersection) and a center turn lane (about 450 feet). The turn lane will hold 100-feet of vehicles.

Kelley said 100 percent of plans are due in April. Construction will likely not begin until 2026.

* The Lockhart Fire Department received its new ladder truck, which is equipped with a 75-foot ladder, 1,500-gallons per minute fire pump, 475-gallon water tank, 500-foot supply fire hose, and ground ladders.

Firefighters will take a training course on using the new ladder truck.

The truck will assist Lockhart in maintaining an ISO Public Protection Classification of 3/3X, which is should have a positive impact on commercial property insurance premiums.

* During the Citizen’s Comments portion of the meeting:

A couple of citizens spoke against the city changing its vote against Proposition A after it was voted in favor of at the General Election on Nov. 5, 2024.

Pat Stroka said Proposition A was designed to de-prioritize prosecution of misdemeanor marijuana possession and asked for it to be discussed again at the Jan. 21 meeting.

Len Gabbay asked City Council to adopt Robert’s Rules of Order “as a standard for conducting its meetings.”

“What bothered me about the way council handled this was the precedence that you set, the advice that you received from council, certainly the improper appearance this had, and the way it ultimately disenfranchised voters,” Stroka said.

“Almost 70 percent of the voters voted in favor of it. The council voted it down with no debate. I’d really like council members to revisit this.”

Len Gabbay said the City Council’s latest vote against Proposition A “created an appearance of impropriety.”

“Let’s call it what it is, bad legal advice from the city attorney who doesn’t live in Lockhart but comes to Lockhart to work.” Gabbay said. “It’ creating a rift in the community that trust and transparency in our government just doesn’t have a place. Adopting Robert’s Rules would eliminate such ambiguities. It would demonstrate your commitment to fairness.”

There will also be restriping of SH 142 from Borchert Lane to downtown to incorporate a new continuous center turn lane from Medina Street to Guadalupe Street.

Kelley said the project was at 60 percent in the design phase, but 100 percent of plans are due in April. Construction will likely not begin until late this year.

* City Manager Steve Lewis noted the Blue Santa program was a success during Christmas thanks to 50 volunteers, including Lockhart High School students, athletes, and coaches.

In all, more than 1,400 toys were distributed to 400 children.

* Chris Miller introduced himself to City Council as the new Executive Director of the Capital Area Council of Governments (CAPCOG), replacing retiring Director Betty Voights. Miller began his new role as director in September 2024.