Lions' Nix honored









Lockhart High School junior Lucas Nix has been selected for the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State Large School Tenor/Bass Choir. The award is one of the most prestigious given to a Texas High School musician. Nix was selected after four rounds of auditions from thousands of aspiring high school choral students across Texas. He will perform with the All-State Choir at the Texas Music Educators Association Clinic and Convention this February. LISD photo