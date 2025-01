Local entertainment calendar Share:







Wednesday, Jan. 15

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Duett’s Texas Club (Martindale)

Two Step Lessons, 7-8 p.m.

Double or Nothing bands, 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Magic the Gathering, 7-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Charles Ramsay, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Plum Creek presents Little Mazarn, Advance Base, Batty Jr., 7-11 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Owl Prowl, 5:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Jamie Krueger, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Lockhart Chit-Chat-The Sequel (an evening of storytelling), 6-10 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Block Printing Basics, 2 p.m.

Old Pal

Bakersfield, TX, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 10

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Irish Music Session, 4:30-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Lockhart State Park

Preschool in the Park: The Seasons, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.