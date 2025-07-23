Gary Job Corps Center reopens enrollment and welcomes Students Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

After a month-long pause in new student admissions, the Gary Job Corps Center has officially reopened its doors and resumed full recruitment efforts. The move comes following a temporary, nationwide suspension of enrollment within the Job Corps program, which has now been lifted.

The reopening marks a pivotal moment for the San Marcos-based center, which has already begun welcoming back students who were previously sent home during the program’s phase-down process. In addition to returning students, new enrollees are now arriving on campus, ready to begin their journey toward personal and professional development.

Located in the heart of Central Texas, the Gary Job Corps Center offers a broad range of academic and vocational training programs aimed at empowering young adults to enter the workforce with confidence. Among the fields of study are Advanced Manufacturing, Construction, Finance and Business, Health Care, Homeland Security, and Transportation. Students are also supported in obtaining their high school diploma or equivalent, securing a driver’s license, and gaining real-world experience through hands-on work-based learning opportunities.

As new students arrived on campus, staff members were on hand to ensure a smooth transition. Security Manager Eugene Edopka conducted luggage inspections to maintain safety and order. Meanwhile, Gloria Coe and Henry Jennings provided logistical and moral support to help incoming students get settled.

Orientation activities were led by Career Preparation Period (CPP) Supervisor Megan Seibert, Director of Finance and Administration Stacy Kerns, and Career Counseling/CPP/CTR Manager Kimberly Baquez. They introduced students to the center’s array of services and support systems, while Security Manager Edopka emphasized the importance of accountability, safety, and personal commitment.

Center Director Norman Turner formally welcomed the new cohort, offering a message of encouragement and hope. “We’re excited to see our students return and new faces join our campus,” Turner stated. “This is a place where futures are built, and we are proud to be part of that transformation.”

The reopening is a meaningful step forward for the Gary Job Corps Center and its mission to equip young adults with the skills and education they need for lasting career success. For many, it marks the beginning, or the continuation, of a life-changing journey.

Prospective students and their families interested in learning more about the Gary Job Corps Center are encouraged to call 1-800-733-JOBS (5627) or visit https://gary.jobcorps.gov.