Gary Job Corps Groundhog Job Shadowing Share:







By Randolph Goodman

Gary Job Corps



Pictured above receiving Proclamation from Hays County Commissioners Court Gary Job Corps students Emmanuel Mbilizi, Christian Fernandez, Tahj Hughes, Melany Moreno, DorMarius Lee, Hector Ortegon, Instructor Arturo Loo, CTT Manager Evelyn Hernandez, Hays County Commissioners Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbee, Dr. Michelle Cohen, Morgan Hammer, Walt Smith, and Judge Ruben Becerra. Photo courtesy of Gary Job Corps.

As the Groundhog got ready to look for his shadow, Gary Job Corps joined thousands of employers and students throughout the country along with other Job Corps Centers who took part in the “National Groundhog Job Shadow Day” during this first week of February.

Since 1999, this initiative to engage students in employment settings has paired student “shadows” with workplace mentors to demonstrate connections between academic and technical skills to careers.

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson said “I enjoy sharing with students the activities of the City, by sharing. I also learn from the students”.

As the students continued their shadowing they toured the Hays County Constable’s Office Pct.1 where Chief Varela and Officer Ropollo showed the students the duties and responsibilities of a Constable.

Students from the Job Corps Center shadowed many businesses as well as the Comal County Justice of the Peace Pct.1 They visited with San Marcos Chamber of Commerce. Also Judge Becerra enlighten the students on the duties of the County Government. Students were recognized by receiving the National Job Corps Job Shadow Proclamation from Hays County Commissioner’s Court.

Thanks to all the Employers that supported the Job Shadowing activities. For further information call 800-733-JOBS(5627), or visit gary.jobcorps.gov