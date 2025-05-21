Gaslight Baker Theatre roars into new era at sold-out gala Share:







By Beth James

Photo By Brandon Gray

Gaslight Baker Theatre lit up the night at its sold-out Roaring 20s Gala, celebrating a standout 2024 season and unveiling bold plans for the future.

Guests dressed in vintage glam enjoyed live jazz, period cocktails, and the annual Gaslight Baker Awards.

Top honors went to Cynthia Cruser (Misery), Carolyn Bryant, CPA (Sponsor of the Year), and Robert Steinbomer, who earned the Raise the Roof Award for leading construction on GBT’s new performance venue.

A special Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to David Schneider for his enduring contributions.

The evening’s headline moment: the announcement of GBT’s new venue, set to open next season. Located next door to the current theatre, the space will host expanded productions, youth programming, and flexible events.

Also revealed was the ambitious 2026 season lineup, featuring Hamlet, The Trail to Oregon, Vaudeville, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, New York, Clue: On Stage, The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon, and two surprise productions.

With a growing audience and fresh stage, GBT is poised for a dynamic new chapter.